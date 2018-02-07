Oprah -- again -- says she's not running for president

Washington (CNN) Oprah Winfrey, once again, has shut down the prospect of a presidential bid.

On Wednesday, during a conversation with Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, she said is not running for office, Refinery29 writer Arianna Davis tweeted.

"You heard it here first: Oprah just confirmed at her live chat with Lin Manuel Miranda at #SuperSoulConversations in NYC that she is NOT running for office. #Oprah2020."

Oprah Winfrey Network's senior communications director, Chelsea Hettrick, confirmed to CNN the content of the tweet.

The conversation was during filming for "Oprah's Super Soul Conversations," which is set to air February 27 at 10 p.m. ET on OWN.

