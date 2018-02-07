Meghan McCain: Trump won't personally attack my father again

Washington (CNN) Meghan McCain says she believes President Donald Trump has backed off his personal attacks against her father, Sen. John McCain, and revealed that she had a conversation with Trump about her dad's cancer diagnosis.

"I don't think he has obviously attacked him in a while, but when the news came out that he was, like apparently, allegedly making physical mockeries of my father's war injuries ... I was deeply hurt by it," McCain, a host on ABC's "The View," told Politico's "Women Rule" podcast

McCain said that when Trump called her after her father was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, she was assured to believe he wouldn't make those kinds of remarks again.

"I don't believe he would go there again," she said. "I don't think at this point in his administration it would be beneficial to him in any way."

Last fall, Axios reported that Trump had been physically mocking McCain, an Arizona Republican, imitating his thumbs down on a GOP-backed health care vote. McCain's arms have limited motion since he was tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Read More