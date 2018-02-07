Maine senator claws his way to lobster emoji victory

Washington (CNN) Sen. Angus King of Maine has finally netted his state a lobster emoji.

In September, the independent senator sent a letter to the California-based Unicode Consortium pressing for the emoji, highlighting the crustacean's economic and cultural value to Maine.

On Wednesday, the Unicode Consortium announced the emoji would be added to its library, a move that King hailed as "great news." He thanked the emoji-creating company "for recognizing the impact of this critical crustacean, in Maine and across the country."

Great news for Maine - we're getting a lobster emoji!!! Thanks to @unicode for recognizing the impact of this critical crustacean, in Maine and across the country.



Yours truly,



Senator 🐮👑 — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) February 7, 2018

The Unicode Consortium announced 156 other new emojis Wednesday besides the coveted lobster, including a pirate flag, a softball, a female superhero and a mosquito.

But alas, lobster aficionados won't be able to use the emoji just yet. The new emojis are scheduled to be released in June, according to a company news release.

