Maine senator claws his way to lobster emoji victory

By Andrew Dunn

Updated 5:44 PM ET, Wed February 7, 2018

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) answers questions from reporters following a closed briefing with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence concerning Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2017 in Washington.
Washington (CNN)Sen. Angus King of Maine has finally netted his state a lobster emoji.

In September, the independent senator sent a letter to the California-based Unicode Consortium pressing for the emoji, highlighting the crustacean's economic and cultural value to Maine.
On Wednesday, the Unicode Consortium announced the emoji would be added to its library, a move that King hailed as "great news." He thanked the emoji-creating company "for recognizing the impact of this critical crustacean, in Maine and across the country."
The Unicode Consortium announced 156 other new emojis Wednesday besides the coveted lobster, including a pirate flag, a softball, a female superhero and a mosquito.
    But alas, lobster aficionados won't be able to use the emoji just yet. The new emojis are scheduled to be released in June, according to a company news release.
    King fittingly signed off the tweet with his name in emoji form: a cow for Angus and a crown for King.