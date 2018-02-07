Biden: My late son 'wanted to make sure I stayed in the public arena'

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden cited his late son Beau as a primary motivator to remain publicly involved and active.

"'Dad, I'm going to be OK no matter what happens,'" Joseph "Beau" Biden III told his father two months before he died, the former vice president recalled Tuesday in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo. "'Promise me, Dad. Promise me, Dad, that you're going to be OK.'"

The younger Biden died from brain cancer at age 46 in 2015. In Tuesday's interview, Biden reflected on how he still honors his life, sharing an intimate conversation they had as he neared the end.

"What he meant was that I wasn't going to walk away from my obligations," Biden continued. "He wanted to make sure I stayed in the public arena. That's all I've done my whole life."

Tuesday's interview comes amid heavy speculation that Biden could seek the White House in 2020. He has notably refused to rule out a run in public comments over the past year.

