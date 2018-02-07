Air Force Academy mismanaged sexual assault program, Pentagon says

Washington (CNN) The US Air Force Academy mismanaged its sexual assault prevention and response program during the 2017 academic year and failed to comply with the military's victim assistance and advocacy policy, according to the Department of Defense's annual assessment of service academies released Wednesday.

Overall, the Pentagon's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office's assessment found that reporting of sexual assault at the service academies increased in the 2017 school year -- documenting a total of 112 reports of sexual assault, up from 86 reports received in the prior year.

"Most of the reporting increase occurred at the US Military Academy following a change in reporting policy and the relocation of its victim assistance office," according to the DOD.

"We are absolutely committed to making the Academies safe," Robert Wilkie, under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, said in a press release. "It is imperative that these future officers understand how eliminating sexual harassment and assault advances our ability to protect the nation."

Based on feedback from focus groups involving 188 cadets/midshipmen, and 107 faculty, and staff participants, the report "revealed that most cadets and midshipmen knew how to report and obtain support should they experience a sexual assault."

