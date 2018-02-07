USA Today: Openly gay Olympic athlete turns down Pence meeting

(CNN) US Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon turned down a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence after criticizing him for his stance on gay rights, USA Today reported Wednesday.

After reading a January 17 interview in which Rippon criticized Pence, the vice president's staff asked the US Olympic Committee to set up a conversation that same day between the athlete and the politician, which Rippon ultimately declined, USA Today's Christine Brennan reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation. Brennan is also a CNN sports analyst.

The vice president's office did not respond to a CNN request for comment earlier Wednesday. After CNN's story published, Jarrod Agen, the vice president's communications director, disputed USA Today's reporting.

"The USA Today report is false and should be corrected. The vice president's office did not reach out to set up a conversation with Mr. Rippon. As we've said before, the vice president is supporting all the US athletes in the Olympics and is hoping they all win medals," Agen said.

Rippon's publicist Lynn Plage offered no further comment on the matter.

