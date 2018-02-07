Athletes don't have to win gold to make a statement

Amy Bass (@bassab1) is a professor of history at The College of New Rochelle. She is the author of "Not the Triumph but the Struggle: The 1968 Olympics and the Making of the Black Athlete" and "One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together." As the former supervisor of NBC's Olympic Research Room, she is a veteran of eight Olympics, with an Emmy win in 2012. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) During Sunday's Super Bowl, NBC treated football fans to a series of ads, called "The Best of US," that featured some of the most high-profile American athletes who will be competing at the Winter Olympic Games, such as defending women's slalom gold-medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, figure skater Nathan Chen, and snowboarders Chloe Kim and Shaun White.

But it is Lindsey Vonn's spot that probably got the most traction. The emotionally charged profile set to Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" showed Vonn's career arc, from a toddler snowplowing down a slope to a teenager schussing through a course, from an almost unprecedented number of podiums to a series of devastating crashes, her mangled body airlifted off a mountain by helicopter, followed by footage of brutal physical therapy and training, Vonn fighting her way back to the mountain for her fourth Olympics' appearance.

These athletes are part of America's "what to look for" in Pyeongchang. As always, the "what to look for" in an Olympics can be complicated. And while the Olympic Games are always a global event, world politics promises to play an outsized and more complex role this time around.

In many ways, the Olympics are the perfect place for an athlete to say his or her piece. Some Americans, like Vonn, have already staked some political claims. Last December, the skier told CNN she was representing "the people of the United States, not the President," at the Olympics. Openly gay skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skater Adam Rippon have been vocal about Vice President Mike Pence leading the US delegation, especially because of what they view as Pence's anti-LGBT positions . Other athletes might be waiting in the wings to make some kind of political statement during the Games, which last throughout most of February.

Using the Olympic Games to make a political point is not, of course, new, nor is it limited to the host country and its neighbors. In the last year or so in particular, American athletes have followed the example of Colin Kaepernick to more overtly use the playing field for political purpose. While Kaepernick remains unemployed, no NFL team willing to sign him, Vonn has gotten a taste of what the consequences of making a political statement can be like. After her comments about Trump , some of the backlash seemed extreme. According to Vonn, some hoped that she would break her neck . After a minor injury in a pre-Olympics race in Switzerland, others told her that God was punishing her for being anti-Trump.