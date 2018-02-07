Wisconsin is close to creating an Amber Alert-like system for missing veterans

(CNN) There are Amber Alerts to find missing children and Silver Alerts for seniors. Now, Wisconsin is hoping to become the first state to issue an alert for vulnerable veterans: Green Alerts.

When he went missing from his Wisconsin home in March 2017, his family told officers Adams suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Adams' body was found in a pond 18 days later.

"If a soldier goes missing in the field, his or her unit will send out a search and rescue party," Johnson said in a statement

"When an at-risk veteran goes missing at home, it should be all of our jobs to assist with the search however we can."

Senate Bill 473

The Green Alert will be issued in the same way Amber and Silver alerts are. It will appear to residents on billboards or text messages.

The color was chosen because it's the color of military uniforms and it signals a sense of urgency, Johnson's office said.

Senate Bill 473 will protect either a veteran or an active member of the armed forces, national guard or the military reserves.

In order to be considered at-risk, the person must have physical or mental health condition that is related to their service.