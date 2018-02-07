Polish President signs controversial Holocaust bill into law

(CNN) Polish President Andrzej Duda signed Poland's controversial new Holocaust bill late Tuesday ahead of it being assessed by the country's Constitutional Tribunal.

The law would make it illegal to accuse the nation of complicity in crimes committed by Nazi Germany, including the Holocaust.

It would also ban the use of terms such as "Polish death camps" in relation to Auschwitz and other such camps located in Nazi-occupied Poland.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda announces he would sign the controversial Holocaust bill into law.

Violations will be punished by a fine or a jail sentence of up to three years.

Duda's spokesman, Krzysztof Lapinski, confirmed the bill had been signed.

