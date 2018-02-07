The shows that had us crying before 'This Is Us'

(CNN) Each week the Pearson family on NBC's hit show, "This Is Us" tugs at our heartstrings. Tackling real life issues like addiction and the loss of loved ones, the show's emotional themes hit home for millions of Americans. The last two episodes, featuring the death of patriarch Jack Pearson [Milo Ventimiglia] and painful aftermath for his family, were the just the latest to drive viewers to the tissue box.

But before "This Is Us" was providing a weekly outlet for our tears, there were several other TV dramas leaving those of us on the entertainment beat at CNN puffy-eyed.

Grey's Anatomy

"Grey's Anatomy" probably causes more tears during any given season than Seattle gets in total rainfall during a calendar year. I am not being dramatic. Whether it's a disaster episode (see: the shooting, the plane crash, the train crash, the bomb episode, etc), a devastating case-of-the-week (remember when the doctors had two golden-hearted patients impaled by a tree and could only save one of them?), or a major death (R.I.P Derek, George, Lexi, Mark, Denny, Henry...you get the point), this show knows how to produce high-quality, emotionally draining drama. It also owes me a lot of money in therapy bills," writes CNN entertainment reporter Sandra Gonzalez.

Six Feet Under

