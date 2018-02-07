Stacy London on almost going broke

Story highlights London wrote an essay for Refinery 29

(CNN) It turns out 2017 was a rough one for Stacy London.

The "What Not to Wear" star has penned a deeply personal essay for Refinery 29 in which she talks about the debilitating pain that led to her having back surgery at the end of 2016 and revealed that she almost went broke during her difficult recovery.

London said it all began when she was without a job, following the end of her show "Love, Lust or Run."

"That year was always intended to be a kind of sabbatical," she wrote. "But by the end of it, it was clear that after four years of chronic back pain, staved off with steroid shots, I was going to need surgery. And not just any surgery, very expensive spinal surgery."

The TV fashion expert said she was told to expect six weeks of recovery for the surgery in which her doctor had to "fuse vertebrae that were loose because they were grinding against each other, effectively turning my discs to powder."

