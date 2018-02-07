Sharon Tate's sister slams Hilary Duff's movie

Story highlights Hilary Duff plays the late actress in a new film

(CNN) A sister of Sharon Tate is not happy with a new film about the actress who was murdered in 1969.

On Tuesday Hilary Duff shared a photo of herself on Instagram in character as Tate for the forthcoming independent film "The Haunting of Sharon Tate."

"Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie," Duff wrote in the caption. "She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor."

Tate was pregnant on August 9, 1969, when she and four others were murdered by members of a cult headed by Charles Manson and known as the "Manson Family."

Fascination with the crime has endured nearly half a century and spurred movies, music and books.

