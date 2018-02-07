'Law & Order: SVU' star running for Congress

Story highlights Diane Neal announced her candidacy Tuesday on Twitter

Neal says service to the country is in her blood

(CNN) Diane Neal knows her way around a fictitious courtroom and now she wants to be a lawmaker.

Neal, who played Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," has announced that she is making an independent run for New York's 19th Congressional District seat.

"Ok, so it's ON!!! But I'm doing with nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party," Neal tweeted Tuesday. "Website will be up later today (fingers crossed) and all ready to go."

Neal, 41, who also had roles in other hit shows including "NCIS" and "Suits," said her "goal is bigger than (political) parties."

"Goal is no negativity," she added. "Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way."

