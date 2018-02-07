Dozens feared trapped in Taiwan after earthquake topples buildings

(CNN) Dozens of people are missing following a deadly earthquake in Taiwan, with more than 40 feared trapped in a multi-story building tilting perilously in the northeastern city of Hualien.

people and injuring 258 people. It also damaged bridges and buckled roads in the east of the island. The magnitude-6.4 quake struck 22 kilometers (13 miles) north of the city late Tuesday, killing at least seven people and injuring 258 people. It also damaged bridges and buckled roads in the east of the island.

Video from the site of the quake showed smoke still rising from the collapsed buildings on Wednesday morning, as firefighters patrolled streets covered in rubble.

Emergency workers used enormous beams, raised with a crane, to prop up the tilting Yun Men Tsui Ti building, a large residential and commercial complex, which leaned ominously over the street below.

Emergency workers block off a street in the Taiwanese city of Hualien where a building threatens to collapse after a 6.4 magnitude quake.

Of 76 people still missing in the city, 16 are believed to be inside a B&B called the Beauty Inn in the Yun Men Tsui Ti building, according to the Tourism Bureau. A further 39 residents registered in the building have still not been reached although it's unclear if they were in the building when the quake struck.

