North Korea requests oil to refuel ship carrying Olympic delegation

(CNN) North Korea has requested extra oil to help refuel a ship carrying members of its Olympic delegation, Seoul's Unification Ministry said Wednesday.

The cargo-passenger ferry, the Mangyongbong 92, arrived at South Korea's Mukho port on Tuesday afternoon, carrying 114 members of the country's art troupe, alongside 96 crew members.

The request for oil was submitted to the South after the ship docked, South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said during a daily press briefing.

It is not immediately known how much oil was requested or whether fulfillment of the request would be in breach of a UN resolution passed last year intended to limit the import of refined petroleum to North Korea.

The South is reviewing the request and has yet to formally respond, said Baik, who added that any assistance provided to the ship would be carried out in consultation with the international community.

