North Korea sends clear message with missile parade on eve of Olympics

Foreign media has not been invited

(CNN) North Korea staged a highly-anticipated military parade through the capital Pyongyang Thursday, a diplomatic source told CNN, an event that has so far been hidden from the rest of the world.

International media was not invited to cover the parade, which was to feature "hundreds" of rockets and missiles, diplomatic sources said last month.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that as many as 50,000 people gathered in Kim Il Sung square to watch the event, which included around 13,000 soldiers.

The parade began at 10:00 a.m. Pyongyang time, a diplomatic source with deep knowledge of North Korea's activities told CNN. It's possible that North Korean state television will air video of the event during its afternoon broadcast.

The parade was held around the same time as a welcoming ceremony for hundreds of North Koreans who are in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

North Korean athletes applaud during a welcoming ceremony for the country's Olympic team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.