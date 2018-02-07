Breaking News

North Korea sends clear message with missile parade on eve of Olympics

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 2:14 AM ET, Thu February 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang

    JUST WATCHED

    N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Intelligence analysts expect to see North Korea's new missiles on display
  • Foreign media has not been invited

(CNN)North Korea staged a highly-anticipated military parade through the capital Pyongyang Thursday, a diplomatic source told CNN, an event that has so far been hidden from the rest of the world.

International media was not invited to cover the parade, which was to feature "hundreds" of rockets and missiles, diplomatic sources said last month.
South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that as many as 50,000 people gathered in Kim Il Sung square to watch the event, which included around 13,000 soldiers.
    The parade began at 10:00 a.m. Pyongyang time, a diplomatic source with deep knowledge of North Korea's activities told CNN. It's possible that North Korean state television will air video of the event during its afternoon broadcast.
    The parade was held around the same time as a welcoming ceremony for hundreds of North Koreans who are in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
    North Korean athletes applaud during a welcoming ceremony for the country&#39;s Olympic team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
    North Korean athletes applaud during a welcoming ceremony for the country's Olympic team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
    Read More
    For North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the parade is an opportunity to stoke patriotic fervor and to remind the world of his country's rapid progress on its nuclear program.
    For South Korea, it's a poke in the eye after efforts by President Moon Jae-in to present a united front as the two Koreas compete under the same flag.
    "The North Koreans tend to act out like this even during periods of quiet to demonstrate their independence and to try to convince us that their nuclear arsenal is beyond limits," said Adam Mount, a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists.
    "It's a clear sign of defiance, and they intend it to be."

    The encore

    Pyongyang's parades offer an unparalleled opportunity for intelligence analysts to get images of military equipment from one of the world's most reclusive places.
    Last year, many in the open-source intelligence community that track North Korea's weapons program were surprised by the sophisticated missiles on display.
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung&#39;s birth, the country&#39;s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung's birth, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Soldiers in tanks take part in the military parade.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    Soldiers in tanks take part in the military parade.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    North Korean soldiers carry flags and a photo of late leader Kim Il Sung as they march across Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    North Korean soldiers carry flags and a photo of late leader Kim Il Sung as they march across Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Female North Korean soldiers march during the parade.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    Female North Korean soldiers march during the parade.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    A rocket-themed float makes its way through Kim Il-Sung square.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    A rocket-themed float makes its way through Kim Il-Sung square.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Soldiers salute while the national anthem is played during the parade.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    Soldiers salute while the national anthem is played during the parade.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Women wearing traditional Korean dress wave flowers and shout slogans as they pass North Korea&#39;s leader Kim Jong-Un.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    Women wearing traditional Korean dress wave flowers and shout slogans as they pass North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed during the parade.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed during the parade.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    A soldier stands guard at the Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    A soldier stands guard at the Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Korean citizens spell out &quot;Day of the Sun&quot; in Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    Korean citizens spell out "Day of the Sun" in Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    University students carry the national flag and two bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    University students carry the national flag and two bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Helmeted servicemen march during the parade.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    Helmeted servicemen march during the parade.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Korean People&#39;s Army soldiers march on Kim Il-Sung square.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    Korean People's Army soldiers march on Kim Il-Sung square.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    North Korean men and women dressed to represent doctors and other medical workers during the parade.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    North Korean men and women dressed to represent doctors and other medical workers during the parade.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Members of the Korean People&#39;s Army ride on mobile missile launchers.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    Members of the Korean People's Army ride on mobile missile launchers.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    North Korean men beat drums as they parade across the square.
    Photos: North Korea Day of the Sun parade
    North Korean men beat drums as they parade across the square.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    02 nk parade kim jong un04 nk parade tanks03 nk parade 06 nk parade 05 nk parade tanks missile07 nk parade08 nk parade09 nk parade 10 nk parade21 nk parade25 nk parade17 nk parade22 nk parade18 nk parade23 nk parade19 nk parade24 nk parade
    Nonproliferation experts said during Thursday's parade it's possible Pyongyang could show some mock-ups of their newer technology, like a new long-range, solid-fueled ballistic missile.
    A diplomatic source told CNN the event was expected to include of "hundreds" of missiles and rockets in an attempt "to scare the hell out of the Americans."
    Based on combination of factors, including satellite imagery analysis and insights from diplomatic sources, analysts say it's possible North Korea will attempt to show the world that it is in the process of mass-producing the technology it showed off last year, like the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
    "If we were to look at last year, we saw lots of new technology. I think this year it will definitely be an opportunity for North Korea to show off the things it tested last year," said Melissa Hanham, a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies' Center for Nonproliferation Studies.
    RELATED: US and North Korea's political games threaten to overshadow the Olympics
    However, last year's parade was open to members of the international media, including CNN. This year Pyongyang has only invited a handful of diplomats and will control all the imagery that goes out. And North Korea has a history of doctoring pictures it releases to the world.
    It's also unclear when photographs and video would actually go public. Though North Korean state television does cover some events live, Pyongyang sometimes does not confirm news of their military accomplishments -- like missile tests -- until a full 24 hours after the rest of the world knows. The fact that YouTube has shut down some North Korea propaganda channels may make it even harder to get pictures of the parade.
    "It's going to be tougher to get images out that aren't carefully scripted by North Korea. There's probably a wide variety of reasons why that may be happening," Hanham said. "Maybe they're trying to prevent something small ... or maybe they realize that they are giving away a lot of intelligence."

    A new date

    North Korea has been holding military parades since the early days of Kim Il Sung's reign. The grainy images of soldiers marching in front bear undeniable similarities to those that come from North Korea today.

    Soldiers march on May 1, 1947, before Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founding father.

    Source: Getty Images

    These displays of military might aren't a specific North Korean phenomenon. They date back to Roman times, when the city would celebrate victories of generals and their armies.
    As in ancient times, the parades are used to stoke patriotic fervor. They're essentially pep rallies with weapons -- the weapons have just gotten deadlier over the years. And plenty of countries still hold them.
    China held its own massive military display last year. So did Russia.
    The parades aren't limited to more autocratic states. France holds a parade on Bastille day, which US President Donald Trump attended last year. That display has reportedly prompted the President to ask the Pentagon to plan an American military parade, something which has not been seen in years (though some argue the inaugural parade every four years has a martial feel to it.)
    But Thursday will be the first time North Korea has held a parade on February 8 in some time.
    From the 1970s until 2014, North Korea has celebrated its Army Day on April 25, the day the Korean People's Revolutionary Army -- the guerrilla forces fighting Japanese occupation -- was founded in 1932.
    North Korean history claims that Kim Il Sung -- the country's founder and grandfather of the current leader -- transformed the KPRA into the country's armed forces on February 8, 1948, after the Korean Peninsula was divided into two countries.
    Analysts suspect Kim Jong Un revived the February celebration in 2015 in an attempt to "put his own stamp on things."
    The country's most important holiday, however, is the Day of the Sun, the anniversary of Kim Il Sung's birth on April 15. That's when last year's massive military parade was held.

    CNN's Will Ripley contributed to this report