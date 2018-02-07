South Korea's President Moon to meet Kim Jong Un's sister at Olympics

Story highlights US Vice President Mike Pence had suggested he was open to talks

North Korea says it has no intention of arranging a meeting with the US delegation

Seoul (CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in will lunch with the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when he meets North Korea's Olympic delegation on Saturday, his spokesman announced.

It is the first time that a member of Kim's ruling dynasty has visited the South since the Korean war of 1950 to 1953. Such a high-level meeting would have been unimaginable even a few months ago, but Moon sees the Winter Olympics as a chance to make diplomatic inroads with the North.

The apparent thaw has not been reflected in Washington. US Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the US delegation to the Olympics, has accused Pyonyang of using the games for its own ends. "We will not allow North Korean propaganda to hijack the message and imagery of the Olympic Games," he said in Japan earlier this week.

Pyongyang has ruled out a meeting with the US delegation during the Winter Games. Jo Yong Sam, department director general of North Korea's foreign ministry, said on Thursday the country had never "begged the US for dialogue" and wasn't about to start now.

"We have no intention to meet the US side during our visit to South Korea," Jo said in a terse statement reported by state-run news agency KCNA.

North Korean musicians take part in a welcoming ceremony for the country's Olympic team in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

