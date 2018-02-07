South Korea's President Moon to meet Kim Jong Un's sister at Olympics

Story highlights US Vice President Mike Pence had suggested he was open to talks

North Korea says it has no intention of arranging a meeting with the US delegation

Seoul (CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in will lunch with Kim Jong Un's sister when he meets the North Korean Olympic delegation on Saturday, the Blue House says.

The meeting with Kim Yo Jong comes despite a cold response from Pyongyang to suggestions the North Koreans could meet their US counterparts on the sidelines of the Winter Games.

Jo Yong Sam, department director general of North Korea's foreign ministry, said on Thursday the country had never "begged the US for dialogue" and wasn't about to start now.

"We have no intention to meet the US side during our visit to South Korea," Jo said in a terse statement reported by state-run news agency KCNA.

Jo's blunt refusal of dialogue with the US came as hundreds gathered in the coastal town of Gangwon to welcome North Korea's delegation to the Olympic Village.