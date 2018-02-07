The pre-Trump Republican Party is dead

(CNN) On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that a deal had been reached with Democrats to not only keep the government open past the Thursday night deadline, but also actually ensure it was funded for the next two(!) years.

The agreement would do a number of things both sides have long wanted: $160 billion for military spending, $128 billion for domestic spending, a longer lead time on raising the debt ceiling.

It also does something that, even a few years ago, would have been considered a nonstarter with Republicans: Adds almost $300 billion to the deficit.

That $300 billion comes on top of the $1 trillion Republicans added to the deficit when they approved the tax cut legislation at the end of 2017.

Those twin moves -- both of which were strongly backed by the White House -- confirm that the Republican Party as it existed before Donald Trump's hostile takeover has ceased to exist.

Read More