Bermuda replaces same-sex marriage with domestic partnerships

(CNN) Bermuda Gov. John Rankin has signed a bill legalizing domestic partnerships for the British territory -- an action immediately criticized by LGBT groups because the new law replaces same-sex marriage.

Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown said a referendum had proven that most Bermudians don't want same-sex marriage, which briefly became the law in Bermuda through a Supreme Court ruling last May. The Bermuda Senate approved the domestic partnerships act last December.

"It is the government's belief that this act addresses this position while also complying with the European Courts by ensuring that recognition and protection for same-sex couples are put in place," Brown said in a statement.

"The Act is intended to strike a fair balance between two currently irreconcilable groups in Bermuda, by restating that marriage must be between a male and a female while at the same time recognizing and protecting the rights of same-sex couples."

