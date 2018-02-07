Kenyan newspaper publishes obituary for opposition figure -- who isn't dead

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) As threats go, it wasn't very subtle.

Kenya's top newspaper published an obituary ad paying tribute to a major opposition figure. The only problem is, Jimmy Wanjigi is still very much alive.

Wanjigi, a top supporter of the opposition party in Kenya, says he was left with no doubt about the meaning of the message.

"It's a death promise," he told CNN. "We are coming for you, we assure you we are going to finish you."

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of James Richard Wanjagi," the obituary read, including a misspelling of the businessman's name.

Read More