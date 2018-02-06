At least 2 dead, 202 injured in 6.4-magnitude earthquake off Taiwan

(CNN) At least two people are dead and 202 injured -- including tourists -- after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck just off the east coast of Taiwan late Tuesday, local police said.

The quake was centered in the East China Sea about 21 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien City. Light shaking was felt in the capital of Taipei, about 120 kilometers north of Hualien City, according to reports sent to the US Geological Survey.

Three buildings have collapsed, including the Marshal Hotel in Hualien City. Jeff Lin with the Hualien Police Department described the other two structures as "city department buildings."

About 400 rescue workers scrambled to locate people, and a crane was brought in to help, footage from CNN affiliate SET TV showed. One building apparently had collapsed onto what once was the ground floor.

The injured are mainly from the Marshal Hotel, and a few of the injured were in the city buildings. One hotel employee was rescued from the basement and three others remain missing, officials said.

