'El Chapo' Guzman jury will be anonymous, judge rules

Story highlights Guzman allegedly imported and distributed massive amounts of narcotics and conspired to murder rivals

He was extradited to the US from Mexico in January 2017 and has pleaded not guilty

(CNN) Evidence at the trial of cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will depict a "pattern of violence" that could cause jurors to "reasonably fear" for their safety, a federal judge in New York ruled in granting a government request for an anonymous and partially sequestered jury.

US District Judge Brian Cogan's order, signed Monday, said the names, addresses and places of employment of prospective jurors will not be revealed; the panel will be transported to and from the courthouse by US marshals; and jurors will be sequestered from the public while in the courthouse.

"Defendant's history of violence alone -- violence done at his direction or on his behalf -- would be sufficient to warrant an anonymous and partially sequestered jury, but that many of the allegations involve murder, assault, kidnapping, or torture of potential witnesses or those suspected of assisting law enforcement makes the Government's concerns particularly salient," Cogan wrote.

The trial in Brooklyn, scheduled for September, will give the notorious boss of the Sinaloa Cartel and master of escape an opportunity to defend himself against a 17-count indictment that alleges Guzman headed a criminal enterprise responsible for importing and distributing massive amounts of narcotics and conspired to murder rivals. He has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors cited Guzman's "history of interference with the judicial process" -- including "two dramatic prison escapes" in his native Mexico -- and his "means to harm the jury" in their request for an anonymous and partially sequestered panel.

Read More