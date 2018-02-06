Trump wants to talk to Mueller despite lawyers' concerns

(CNN) President Donald Trump's lawyers have aimed to hit the brakes on a potential sit-down with Robert Mueller, but Trump remains eager to speak with the special counsel, according to his allies.

One person familiar with Trump's thinking said -- in addition to believing he is entirely innocent -- part of what's fueling the President's willingness to participate is his belief that he has experience with lawsuits and testifying under oath from his time in the real estate business.

"He thinks he can work this," this person said. "He doesn't realize how high the stakes are."

Once you're there, there's no turning back, this person said. "You can't get up and walk away. It's not that easy."

"He's basically saying that I'm wide open as a book. I've done absolutely nothing wrong and I'm willing to say so under oath," former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday. "So again, I still think that that is on the table."

Read More