Trump was 'joking' when he accused Democrats of treason, White House says

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump was "clearly joking" Monday when he accused stone-faced Democrats of treason for not standing and applauding during his State of the Union address, according to multiple White House spokespeople.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday the President was "clearly joking" when he made the comment.

"He was making the point that even when good things are happening they are still sitting there angry," she said.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley added that the remark was "tongue-in-cheek."

"The President was obviously joking," he said. "But what's serious is that the Democrats seem to consistently put their personal hatred for this President over their desire to see America succeed."