Pennsylvania Republican wants to impeach judges in gerrymandering case

Washington (CNN) Faced with a Friday deadline to redraw the state's congressional maps, Pennsylvania Republicans are instead insisting they'll continue to fight against the state Supreme Court -- with one lawmaker calling for justices' impeachment.

State Rep. Cris Dush circulated a letter to House colleagues Monday urging the ouster of five justices who ruled that the legislature must redraw Pennsylvania's gerrymandered maps.

"The five Justices who signed this order that blatantly and clearly contradicts the plain language of the Pennsylvania Constitution, engaged in misbehavior in office," a memo from Dush read. "Each is guilty of an impeachable offense warranting removal from office and disqualification to hold any office or trust or profit under this Commonwealth."

His letter comes the day after the US Supreme Court refused state GOP lawmakers' request to block the state Supreme Court's January 22 order that new congressional maps be drawn this year -- ahead of midterm elections in which Democrats hope to pick up several Philadelphia-area seats.

Republicans currently hold 13 of the state's 18 congressional districts -- but Democrats have included three in the Philadelphia suburbs and one in Lehigh Valley among their top targets this fall as they seek to flip 24 seats and take control of Congress. New maps could shift the partisan makeup of several districts in Democrats' favor.

