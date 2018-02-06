Flake calls out Trump for saying non-clapping Democrats 'treasonous'

Washington (CNN) Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, sharply criticized the President on the Senate floor Tuesday for his remarks he made where he called Democrats "treasonous."

Trump had accused stone-faced Democrats of treason for not standing and applauding during his State of the Union address.

"I have seen the President's most ardent defenders use the now-weary argument that the President's comments were meant as a joke, just sarcasm, only tongue in cheek," he said. "But treason is not a punchline, Mr. President."

During a speech outside Cincinnati, Trump called Democrats who didn't applaud for him "treasonous."

"They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, 'Treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess, why not," Trump said to laughter during a speech outside Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday.

