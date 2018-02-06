Pelosi tries to force House vote on Nunes memo

Washington (CNN) House Democrats attempted and failed to force a vote on the House floor criticizing Rep. Devin Nunes' memo on House floor Tuesday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi attempted to bring up a "privileged resolution" criticizing the Nunes memo release, but it was ruled out of order in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The resolution also urged the Trump administration to release the memo drafted by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.

"It is imperative that the House vote to release the Democratic memo to set the record straight on Republicans' attempts to undermine the Russian investigation," Pelosi said.

If granted, a "privileged resolution" is given more importance over ordinary business because it would involve matters of urgency.

