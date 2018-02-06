Dems: House GOP interviewing 'confidential informant' over Uranium One

Washington (CNN) House Democrats sounded the alarm Tuesday about their Republican counterparts planning to interview a "confidential informant" for the Uranium One probe.

A letter from Reps. Elijah Cummings and Adam Schiff, the top Democrats on the House Oversight and Intelligence committees, respectively, to the GOP chairmen of those committees said Republicans have been in contact with the informant for months without allowing Democrats access.

The Democratic pair further said the Justice Department has already expressed to members of the committees that they had "serious credibility concerns" with the informant, and the two requested Democrats receive a transcript of the expected interview this week.

The letter said Republican staff had informed them there was no full transcription planned for the interview.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy began the investigation last October into an Obama-era Uranium Deal that some have sought to link to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Shortly after the announcement of the investigation, the Justice Department gave a former FBI informant approval to testify for those committee investigations.

