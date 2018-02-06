(CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey has gone through a social media revolution of sorts. From his days hiding behind his once anonymous Twitter account to his recent criticism of the Nunes memo, Comey's use of social media has evolved before our eyes. They grow up so fast.
1. Secrecy
Comey's unprotected yet anonymous Twitter account was tracked down by Gizmodo's Ashley Feinberg in March. Short of an admission, the account tweeted out a link to the FBI's job site and meme from the movie "Anchorman" reading "ACTUALLY I'M NOT EVEN MAD/THAT'S AMAZING."
Even before he spread his wings as an open Twitter user, Comey knew the value of a well-placed meme to show how "up" on humor and culture you are.
2. Reveal
It was months before the world got confirmation that the Twitter account was Comey's. In the intervening time, the account posted some beautiful nature shots. Comey would come to learn that the preferred platform for those is Instagram, but baby steps are important.
Then, on October 23, Comey tweeted out a photo of himself standing on a desolate Iowa road. He, like the rest of us not named Kardashian, did not have a team of people to make him look flawless. But he worked with what he had.
3. Humblebrag, #DeepThoughts and Food Porn
From there, Comey went on a tear, learning the ropes and tropes of social media. He started posting to an Instagram account in December and continued to tweet, sharing photos from his travels and personal life. #NoFilter #CuffLinksOnFleek
Sometimes he included philosophical quotes or scripture. To mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he posted a photo of a quote at the MLK memorial. #ContentInception
He also went to see Bruce Springsteen on Broadway. No big deal, guys. #HumbleBrag
Learning into another important social media trend -- #FoodPorn -- he tweeted a photo of an in-process apple pie being made for Thanksgiving.
4. Anger
It was only recently that Comey embraced the only rewarding use of social media: venting frustration.
On the day Congress released the Nunes memo alleging FBI abuses, Comey took to Twitter to throw shade.
5. Emojis
On Tuesday, Comey took what might perhaps be the final step toward social media enlightenment: use of an emoji.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏