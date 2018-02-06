Who David Brooks leaves out of his abortion argument

Peggy Drexler is a research psychologist and the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is currently at work on a book about the failings of feminism. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) In a piece last week for The New York Times, political columnist David Brooks made an argument that should disturb women and the men who love them: that Democrats are undermining their party's entire political agenda in order to demand the continued availability of late-term abortions.

"How much is our position on late-term abortions hurting us?" he writes in "The Abortion Memo," which he addresses to "Democratic Party Leaders" and signs "Your Imaginary Consultant." "Do we want late-term abortion so much that we are willing to tolerate President Trump? Do we want it so much that we give up our chance at congressional majorities?"

What David Brooks doesn't quite seem to understand is why a woman might undergo a late-term abortion at all. Indeed, his "argument" leaves the impression that he believes that women get late-term abortions simply because they can.

But Brooks was apparently misinformed. This is important, because what a man in his position of influence writes can have potential damaging consequences for real people.

The truth is that most families seeking abortions after 20 weeks do so under quite tragic circumstances. I know this because I serve on the board of directors for Planned Parenthood, an organization that takes the time to understand when and why women seek out abortions.

