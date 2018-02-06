100 years ago, British women seized the moment. We should do the same.

Catherine Mayer is the co-founder of the Women's Equality Party in the UK. She is the author of three books, including the recently published "Attack of the Fifty Foot Women: How Gender Equality Can Save the World!" Based in London, Catherine has spent more than three decades as a journalist. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Let the bells ring out. A hundred years ago this February, British women won a great war. Not the Great War: Germany wouldn't agree the armistice that ended World War I for another nine months. The Representation of the People Act, which gained royal assent on February 6, 1918, signified a different kind of surrender, by the male political establishment to the suffragists and suffragettes who had fought -- sometimes literally -- for the right to vote. The new law enfranchised women and heralded a greater victory still: Full equality.

This is the history I learned at school -- and it is bunk. As the UK marks the centenary and, later this year, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act permitting women to run for election to Westminster, it's important to acknowledge not only the huge significance of these laws but also what they did not mean.

In 2018 women in the UK still own less and earn less than men , frequently occupy the worst and worst regulated jobs, undertake the lioness's share of care giving and unpaid domestic labor, are subject to discrimination, harassment and sexual violence, and may be doubly or triply disadvantaged by the intersections of race, age, sexuality, gender identity, disability and poverty. Not only that, but rights and protections we thought secure are endangered by the rush to write into UK statutes employment and equality directives from Europe.

The real lesson of history is that equality laws are essential to female progress, but cannot, of themselves, create equality. Sometimes the legislation is itself deficient. The Representation of the People Act granted the vote only to the 40% of the female population over the age of 30 who owned property or met other criteria designed to exclude the majority of women from eligibility.

These new voters got to flex their new found influence at an election in December 1918 in which just 17 female candidates participated and only one, Constance Markievicz, triumphed. Along with her colleagues in the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, who do not recogonize the legitimacy of Westminster, Markievicz never took her seat.

