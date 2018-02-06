Trump's hilarious joke about treason wasn't funny

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As he has boasted, President Donald Trump has the best words -- so good they are beyond meaning.

On Monday, he said that Democrats who didn't applaud during his State of the Union address were potentially committing "treason." He said, with a shrug: "Can we call that treason? Why not?" because "they certainly didn't seem to love our country very much."

Jill Filipovic

Of course, the definition of "treason" is not lack of affection for one's country, but the act of seeking to undermine and betray it. And never mind that it's not the country that Democrats refused to applaud, but its current deficient leader. In Trump's world, he's the most special man-boy in America, deserving of all the applause simply for showing up.

Trump's press secretary Sarah Sanders said later that Trump was just, you know, goofing around-- "clearly joking," she said -- when he publicly, before the cameras, called sitting members of Congress treasonous.

Here's one thing that would be potentially treasonous: colluding with a foreign power to win an election. Whether the Trump campaign was involved in such collusion during the 2016 presidential election is among the subjects special counsel Robert Mueller is exploring.