Tehran blanketed with smog for third day straight

(CNN) Schools will be closed for the third day straight on Wednesday in parts of Tehran, as severe air pollution continues to blanket the Iranian capital, according to the state-run Press TV. Schools will also be closed in the neighboring Alborz province.

A thick haze with dangerous pollution levels has covered Tehran since Monday, obscuring the city's skyline and prominent landmarks. Authorities also implemented traffic restrictions in an effort to improve air quality.

President Hassan Rouhani addressed the issue this week, saying Iranians "cannot be indifferent to the problem," the government's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

"The Iranian government attaches great importance to the question of environment," Rouhani said at a press conference in Tehran. "All of us are responsible to the issues related to environment."

An Iranian woman wearing a face mask waits at a bus stop as heavy pollution hit new highs in Tehran on February 5, 2018. (Photo credit: ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)

