US will reduce troop levels in Iraq, Baghdad says

(CNN) The number of US forces in Iraq will fall after the government in Baghdad declared victory over ISIS, an Iraqi government spokesman told CNN.

On Monday, the US-led coalition fighting ISIS announced a "shift in focus" in its military campaign in Iraq. This meant US troops would be "gradually reduced," Iraqi government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi told CNN.

"Enabled by accelerated successes following the liberation of Mosul, the Coalition will shift its focus in Iraq from enabling combat operations to sustaining military gains against Daesh (ISIS)," read the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve's statement.

The Pentagon said in December there were around 5,200 American forces in Iraq. Their ongoing presence is politically sensitive for Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is facing national elections in March.

Read More