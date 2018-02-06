The bird flu is killing the Queen's swans

Story highlights Scientists say the risk of human-to-human transmission is low

The Queen's swan marker says it's the first time the virus has hit the Thames region

London (CNN) Bird flu has killed at least 30 swans from Queen Elizabeth's flock, with more expected to succumb to the disease, UK officials say.

"We are currently at the river recovering bodies of the dead swans," said David Barber, the official responsible for the Queen's swans. "This is the first time in my 24 years as Swan Marker that bird flu has hit the Thames -- naturally, we are all very upset about the situation."

An alert was initially sent to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) by Swan Support, a rehabilitation center, after they noticed several of the animals near the Queen's residence at Windsor Castle, west of London, appeared to be ill.

"We found a few dead swans, but we find dead swans all year round," Wendy Hurmon, director of operations at Swan Support, told CNN. "But then we noticed that some of the other swans did not look very well and we thought 'something is not right here.'"

After seven swans died in the Queen's flock, which is actually called a bevy, their remains were analyzed and five were confirmed to have the disease, DEFRA said.

