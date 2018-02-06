Ryan Seacrest calls being accused of misconduct 'gut-wrenching'

(CNN) Days after an investigation found no evidence to support a claim of inappropriate behavior made against Ryan Seacrest by a former colleague, the long-time host has written about the experience in an op-ed.

In a column published late Monday by The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest called being accused of misconduct "gut-wrenching."

"To have my workplace conduct questioned was gut-wrenching. I've always aimed to treat all of my colleagues with honesty, respect, kindness, and compassion," Seacrest wrote. "Yet, I knew, regardless of the confidence I had that there was no merit to the allegations, my name would likely soon appear on the lists of those suspected of despicable words and deeds."

In November, Seacrest wrote, he received a letter from an attorney representing a stylist who accused him of mistreating her when they worked together at E! more than a decade ago. Seacrest publicly denied the claim . According to a spokesperson for E!, an independent investigation launched by the network cleared him of any wrongdoing last week.

Seacrest, who hosted E! News from 2006 - 2012 and is currently the co-host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," acknowledged that the allegation against him surfaced "during an unprecedented public reckoning by women in our industry and beyond, courageously coming forward to share their stories, many of them heartbreaking. These women sought to bring attention to the systemic gender inequality that has occurred for decades. I was -- and am -- amazed at their bravery."

