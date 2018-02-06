(CNN) First-time mom Kylie Jenner has named her daughter Stormi.

The cosmetics mogul and reality star revealed her baby's name on social media, the same place where days ago she said she'd given birth on Feb. 1.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Jenner, 20, is in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

She kept her pregnancy under wraps throughout, refraining from acknowledging it publicly or posting about it on social media, a unique move for a member of one of the Internet's most social-friendly families.

Sources close to the family in September confirmed to CNN that she was expecting.

