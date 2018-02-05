Photos: The wrecking ball of 2017 Hall of Nations, New Delhi, India – Several historic buildings were torn down last year to make way for newer developments. Among them is the Hall of Nations in India, the most iconic building at Pragati Maidan convention center. The hall was built to celebrate 25 years of Indian independence and was one of the largest space-frame structures in the world. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Great Mosque of al-Nuri, Mosul, Iraqi – The mosque had been a landmark in the Middle East for decades. But aerial photographs released last year by the Iraq military showed that the Great Mosque of al-Nuri had been destroyed by ISIS. The UN Human Rights Council said such an act could be considered a war crime.

Château Miranda, Celles, Belgium – Designed by English architect Edward Milner, this fairytale neo-Gothic castle was built in 1866. The castle feature a 183 feet-tall clock tower and landscaped gardens. Originally, it served as the summer house of a wealthy family, but they found the upkeep too much and the castle was demolished last year.

Nara Dreamland, Nara, Japan – With a wooden roller coaster and a Sleeping Beauty's Castle, the Nara Dreamland was built in 1961 by Kunizo Matsuo as Japan's answer to Disneyland. But the park struggled to compete with Disney and Universal Studio when they opened parks in Osaka and Tokyo. It closed its doors in 2006 and was demolished at the end of last year.

Robin Hood Garden, London, United Kingdom – This Brutalist council estate was a pioneering experiment in social design by married architects Alison and Peter Smithson. Completed in 1972, its elevated walkways were dubbed "streets in the sky" and intended to foster the mixing of neighbors. Despite protests from international architects, the building was given approval to be demolished. Before it was torn down, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London acquired a three-story section.

Boleyn Ground, London, United Kingdom – Known to fans as Upton Park, British football club West Ham United moved into the Boleyn Ground estate for the 1904/05 season, and stayed there for 112 years. Its pitch had previously been used by locals as potato field and cabbage patch, and Upton Park had achieved a record league attendance of 42,322 in 1970. It will be redeveloped as housing, retail and leisure facilities.

Tower 2 at Kellingley Colliery, North Yorkshire, England – The Kellingley Colliery was the largest coal mine in Britain when the extraction of coal began at the site in 1965. Known as "The Big K", it hired more than 2,300 miners in the 1990s, and its two main shafts were each almost 800 meters deep. The colliery closed in 2015 due to a decline in UK coal production. It has been demolished to make way for a manufacturing and distribution space.

White building, Phnom Penh, Cambodia – Built in the 1960s, the building housed more than 2,500 residents, including musicians and civil servants. It was the first attempt by King Sihanouk to offer multi-story modern housing for lower- and middle-class Cambodians when Phnom Penh's population tripled from 370,000 to one million between 1953 and 1970.

Kosciuszko Bridge, New York, United States – Unlike other monuments lost in 2017, this giant steel bridge will likely not be missed. Originally called the Meeker Avenue Bridge, it had connected Brooklyn and Queens for nearly 80 years. Designed to carry 10,000 cars a day, it had become a traffic black spot. The bridge was taken down by a controlled steel explosion in October and was replaced by a $555 million lightweight bridge.

Georgia Dome, Atlanta, United States – The dome was the only facility in the world to host the Olympics, Super Bowl and Final Four. Built in 1992, it was the largest covered stadium in the world and featured the world's largest cable-supported fabric roof. In 2010, however, plans were announced to build a new stadium just south of the Georgia Dome.

Sony Building, Tokyo, Japan – Designed by Japanese architect Yoshinobu Ashihara in 1966, the building in the heart of Tokyo's glitzy Ginza region was a bold example of Postmodern architecture. In 2017, demolition work began. It will be temporarily replaced with 700 square feet of decking and trees until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. A new Sony skyscraper will open in 2022.

La Grande Brasserie du Levant, Lebanon, Middle East – Laziza beer had been popular in Lebanon in the 1960s and 70s. Built in 1933 to produce Laziza beer, this brewery was a landmark in the Mar Mikhael neighborhood. When it closed in 2003, it was the oldest brewery in the Middle East. The building was demolished last year, and architect Bernard Khoury will turn the site into a mixed-use development.

Empire Landmark Hotel, Vancouver, BC – This Brutalist tower was the tallest-freestanding hotel in Vancouver when it opened in the 1973. It also featured Cloud 9, one of the Canadian city's two revolving restaurants, offering breath-taking views of the nearby mountains and ocean. But with Vancouver's real estate prices soaring, its owners decided to tear the hotel down -- despite its popularity -- and erect two condo towers in its place.

Electric House , Vancouver, BC – The house was build in 1922 to showcase the potential of household electricity. With opening wardrobe doors causing lights inside to turn on and central lighting panels, the house attracted 22,000 visitors at the time. Heritage Vancouver had called the potential demolition a loss of social history, but the owner gained permission to tear down the house and build a 7,000 square foot home in its place.