Homeless men are being gunned down on the street in Las Vegas

(CNN) The video is chilling. James Edgar Lewis is sleeping under a Las Vegas freeway when a dark-colored SUV passes by. Seconds later, a man wearing a dark top emerges from the vehicle and shoots Lewis twice in the head before fleeing.

There is no struggle, no fight. Lewis never even appears to wake up.

"It's basically an execution," said Lt. Dan McGrath of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Lewis' death on Friday has Las Vegas police looking for clues that may link the fatal attack to the shooting of another homeless man 10 minutes away and four days earlier.

On January 29, Brian Clegg was shot and killed, also while sleeping, in front of a business on a busy street.

