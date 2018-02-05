Larry Nassar apologizes, gets 40 to 125 years for decades of sexual abuse

Story highlights Judge admonishes Nassar, says he still doesn't understand gravity of crimes

Disgraced doctor now faces at least 100 years in prison combined

(CNN) Larry Nassar was sentenced Monday to 40 to 125 years in prison, ending a remarkable three weeks of court hearings that dramatically personalized the pain and suffering the former doctor caused for years.

At his sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan, Nassar apologized for his years of sexual abuse, saying victim statements had "impacted me to my innermost core."

"With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling," he said. "It's impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and everyone involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts."

But Judge Janice Cunningham, citing Nassar's earlier claims of no wrongdoing, sentenced him to a lengthy stay in prison and said that he was in "denial."

"I am not convinced that you truly understand that what you did was wrong and the devastating impact you've had on the victims, family and friends," Cunningham said.