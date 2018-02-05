Story highlights Lindsey Vonn wins back-to-back races in Germany

(CNN) Lindsey Vonn says she's going to South Korea in "full charge" mode after scoring back-to-back wins in the final World Cup downhill races ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The 33-year clinched her 80th and 81st victories in Garmisch-Partenkirchen to close to within five of the all-time World Cup win record of Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden.

Vonn won Saturday's shortened downhill and then stormed to another impressive victory in Sunday's full length race ahead of World Cup leader Sofia Goggia of Italy with Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein in third.

The American won Olympic downhill gold and super-G bronze in Vancouver in 2010 but missed the last Games four years ago because of a knee injury.

"I have so much confidence right now in my skiing, mentally, and my equipment," Vonn told reporters in Germany.

