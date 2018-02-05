IOC refuses Russian athletes' request to join Winter Olympics

Story highlights IOC review panel recommends Russian athletes and support staff cleared on appeal should not participate in Games

(CNN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refused a request for 15 Russian athletes and coaches to attend the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

After the ruling, the Russian Olympic Committee requested they be allowed to attend to Olympics, which are due to start in South Korea on Friday, February 9.

In a statement issued Monday, the IOC said its interview review panel examined each application on a case-by-case basis and had lingering suspicions about potential anti-doping violations.

In the statement, the IOC said that the purpose of the review panel, which had recommended that the athletes not be cleared to attend, was "to confirm that athletes can be considered clean for a potential (Olympic Athlete from Russia Implementation Group (OAR IG)) invitation to the Olympic Winter Games."

