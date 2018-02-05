Breaking News

Hamilton Sevens: Fiji overturns South Africa in final

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 11:33 AM ET, Mon February 5, 2018

Fiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to claim its first title of the season in New Zealand.
Australia&#39;s women enjoyed a storming start to the season. &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;In Sydney&lt;/a&gt;, Tim Walsh&#39;s side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
There was more good news to come for home fans. The men &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;eased past South Africa 29-0&lt;/a&gt; in the final, with Ben O&#39;Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
The All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in South Africa, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/11/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-round-two-cape-town-new-zealand-haka/index.html&quot;&gt;toppling Argentina &lt;/a&gt;in the final.
Having finished second to New Zealand in last season&#39;s overall standings, Australia&#39;s women got their campaign off to winning ways by &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;overwhelming the US 34-0&lt;/a&gt; in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Last year&#39;s world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;saw off New Zealand 24-12&lt;/a&gt; in the UAE.
Story highlights

  • Fiji wins first title in eight months
  • Defeats South Africa in the final
  • Hamilton hosts its first ever tournament

(CNN)Four tournaments, four different winners -- this year's Sevens World Series continues to surprise and entertain.

Fiji produced a stunning second half comeback in Hamilton, New Zealand, to defeat South Africa 24-17 in Sunday's final and join Australia, New Zealand and South Africa as the season's early stage winners.
Trailing 17-5 at halftime, three tries from Alasio Sovita Naduva and another score from Eroni Sau helped Fiji to its first title since Hong Kong last April.
    Victory lifts Fiji to third in the overall standings while runner-up South Africa remains on top with 77 points, eight clear of New Zealand in second.
    "We did struggle at times in the tournament and won some close games but in the final, in the second half, we decided we were going to play better that South Africa and we did," surmised Fiji coach Gareth Baber.
    High praise for Hamilton

    The Blitzboks looked to be favorites ahead of the final after comfortable wins over Scotland in the quarters and last week's winner Australia in the semis.
    Fiji, meanwhile, narrowly edged past Samoa 12-10 and New Zealand 14-12 en route to what proved to be a highly entertaining encounter in Hamilton, which was hosting its first ever World Series event.
    Organizers took the decision to move the New Zealand tournament North to Hamilton after dwindling ticket sales in the capital Wellington.
    Early signs suggest that the move has been a success. The 25,000-seat FMG Stadium Waikato was at capacity for the weekend action, much to the delight of World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper.
    "The field is amazing. It's a great size for sevens and the organizers seem to have gone out of their way to make the players happy; they're all reporting back that it's a brilliant tournament," said Gosper.
    Elsewhere, Australia edged past New Zealand 8-7 to take the third-place honors, while USA saw off Argentina 31-12 to lift the Challenge trophy.
    The World Series resumes in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 2.