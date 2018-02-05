What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Updated 10:01 PM ET, Mon February 5, 2018

Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Foles threw for three touchdowns -- and even caught one -- in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over New England. He was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
A speedskater from Kazakhstan trains in Gangneung, South Korea, on Sunday, February 4. The Winter Olympics begin this week and run until February 25.
Levante goalkeeper Oier Olazabal gets hit in the face with the ball during a Spanish league match in Valencia on Saturday, February 3.
Levante goalkeeper Oier Olazabal gets hit in the face with the ball during a Spanish league match in Valencia on Saturday, February 3.
Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher competes in a parallel slalom race in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday, January 30.
Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher competes in a parallel slalom race in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday, January 30.
New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts after fumbling the ball late in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Brady threw for 505 yards in the game -- a Super Bowl record -- but still came up short of winning his sixth NFL title.
Phoenix guard Isaiah Canaan injures his leg after landing awkwardly during an NBA game on Wednesday, January 31. He was later diagnosed with a fractured ankle.
Singer Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 4. See more photos from the show
Soccer referee Daniel Fedorczuk is escorted off the field by members of the national guard after a Copa Libertadores match in San Cristobal, Venezuela, on Thursday, February 1. Some fans of the Venezuelan club Deportivo Tachira threw objects onto the field after a 3-2 loss to Colombian club Santa Fe.
Soccer referee Daniel Fedorczuk is escorted off the field by members of the national guard after a Copa Libertadores match in San Cristobal, Venezuela, on Thursday, February 1. Some fans of the Venezuelan club Deportivo Tachira threw objects onto the field after a 3-2 loss to Colombian club Santa Fe.
Cross-country skiers take part in a mass start race in Khimki, Russia, just outside of Moscow, on Sunday, February 4.
Cross-country skiers take part in a mass start race in Khimki, Russia, just outside of Moscow, on Sunday, February 4.
New Jersey goalie Ken Appleby stretches prior to an NHL game in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, February 3.
New Jersey goalie Ken Appleby stretches prior to an NHL game in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, February 3.
A competitor holds a smoke flare Sunday, February 4, ahead of the Tough Guy Mudathon event in Perton, England. The obstacle race raises money for charity.
A competitor holds a smoke flare Sunday, February 4, ahead of the Tough Guy Mudathon event in Perton, England. The obstacle race raises money for charity.
Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz dives for the goal line, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Eagles a 38-33 lead in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4.
Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz dives for the goal line, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Eagles a 38-33 lead in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4.
Cyclists from the New South Wales sprint team race at the Australian Track National Championships on Thursday, February 1.
Cyclists from the New South Wales sprint team race at the Australian Track National Championships on Thursday, February 1.
Valentina Shevchenko, top, fights Priscila Cachoeira during a UFC event in Belem, Brazil, on Saturday, February 3. Shevchenko won the bout with a second-round submission.
Valentina Shevchenko, top, fights Priscila Cachoeira during a UFC event in Belem, Brazil, on Saturday, February 3. Shevchenko won the bout with a second-round submission.
Surfers, paddleboarders and kayakers ride the Severn tidal bore in Gloucestershire, England, on Friday, February 2. The bore is one of the longest in the world.
Philadelphia defensive end Vinny Curry gets emotional after his team won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4.
Philadelphia defensive end Vinny Curry gets emotional after his team won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4.
The United Arab Emirates' national aerobatic team performs at the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, which took place in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on Saturday, February 3.
Courtside fans cheer on Houston's James Harden after he was fouled on a 3-point shot on Tuesday, January 30. The Rockets star became the first person in NBA history to score 60 points and record a triple-double in the same game.
Valeria Holinger, in pink, holds onto Usbekia on their way to winning the Skijoring Grand Prix of Celerina, which took place in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday, February 4. In skijoring, a skier is pulled by a horse. Some variations of the sport have the skier pulled by dogs or a motor vehicle such as a snowmobile.
Valeria Holinger, in pink, holds onto Usbekia on their way to winning the Skijoring Grand Prix of Celerina, which took place in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday, February 4. In skijoring, a skier is pulled by a horse. Some variations of the sport have the skier pulled by dogs or a motor vehicle such as a snowmobile.
Texas guard Kerwin Roach II celebrates with students after the Longhorns defeated Oklahoma in college basketball on Saturday, February 3. Roach scored 19 points in the 79-74 victory.
Texas guard Kerwin Roach II celebrates with students after the Longhorns defeated Oklahoma in college basketball on Saturday, February 3. Roach scored 19 points in the 79-74 victory.
Part of Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show paid homage to the late singer Prince on Sunday, February 4. Prince was a native of Minneapolis, where the game was being played.
