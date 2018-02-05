Trump's tweet comes as Democrats push to release a memo expected to rebut a Republican document of alleged FBI surveillance abuses.

Schiff quickly responded on Twitter.

Trump did not provide evidence that Schiff has illegally leaked confidential information. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said Democrats plan to offer a motion at a Monday business meeting to release their memo. If approved, the matter would be sent to Trump, who would have five days to object to its release.

The four-page GOP memo alleges that the FBI improperly used information paid for in part by Hillary Clinton's campaign to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant for then-Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page. Trump has said the memo " totally vindicates " him in the Russia probe.

At last week's meeting, Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt to release their memo at the same time as the memo spearheaded by Chairman Devin Nunes of California, with Republicans saying they had just been presented with a copy of the Democrats' document.

Republicans have since said they'd vote to release the Democratic memo, drafted by Schiff, a sign that the committee is likely to approve its release.

"Representative Devin Nunes, a man of tremendous courage and grit, may someday be recognized as a Great American Hero for what he has exposed and what he has had to endure!" the President tweeted.