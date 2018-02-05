Trump wants credit for no planes crashing. Should he get blamed for train crashes?

(CNN) President Donald Trump is not afraid to take credit when things go right. He's repeatedly crowed about the stock market -- which has been way up! -- and he's taken personal credit, amazingly, for a lack of airline deaths.

We have documented, in particular, now that stock market gains are not entirely attributable to him and the lack of airplane deaths is even harder to give credit for.

But what about when things go horribly wrong?

If Trump is going to take full credit for no planes crashing and for years of seemingly uninterrupted stock market gains, should he get immediate blame for the largest one-day stock market plunge (as measured by points) in history? What about a string of four deadly train crashes. If he gets credit for no planes crashing, should he accept blame for the trains?

You normally wouldn't think of the comparison, except for the fact that he has invited it.