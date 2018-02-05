Breaking News

Some Philadelphia Eagles players boycotting White House visit over Trump

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 12:12 AM ET, Mon February 5, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Foles was named the most valuable player of the game, which the Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots. It is the franchise&#39;s first Super Bowl victory.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily, after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4. Foles was named the most valuable player of the game, which the Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots. It is the franchise's first Super Bowl victory.
Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after the game. Foles passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught a touchdown pass. And he wasn&#39;t even the team&#39;s starter for most of the season. He took over late in the year when Carson Wentz got injured.
Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after the game. Foles passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught a touchdown pass. And he wasn't even the team's starter for most of the season. He took over late in the year when Carson Wentz got injured.
Philadelphia&#39;s Nate Gerry celebrates after the game.
Philadelphia's Nate Gerry celebrates after the game.
The Eagles run onto the field after the final seconds ticked off the clock. The game was played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Eagles run onto the field after the final seconds ticked off the clock. The game was played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Patriots tried a &quot;Hail Mary&quot; pass on the last play of the game, but it fell incomplete.
The Patriots tried a "Hail Mary" pass on the last play of the game, but it fell incomplete.
New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts after fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter.
New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts after fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter.
Brady fumbled the ball after a hit by Philadelphia&#39;s Brandon Graham, not pictured. Philadelphia added a field goal after the turnover, and that made the score 41-33.
Brady fumbled the ball after a hit by Philadelphia's Brandon Graham, not pictured. Philadelphia added a field goal after the turnover, and that made the score 41-33.
Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz dives for the goal line, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Eagles a 38-33 lead.
Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz dives for the goal line, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Eagles a 38-33 lead.
Ertz bobbles the ball after crossing the goal line. After a video review, the officials ruled that he had already completed the catch and crossed the line as a runner.
Ertz bobbles the ball after crossing the goal line. After a video review, the officials ruled that he had already completed the catch and crossed the line as a runner.
Foles celebrates after the touchdown pass to Ertz.
Foles celebrates after the touchdown pass to Ertz.
New England tight end Rob Gronkowski reaches for his second touchdown catch of the game. After the extra point, the Patriots took a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter. It was their first and only lead of the game.
New England tight end Rob Gronkowski reaches for his second touchdown catch of the game. After the extra point, the Patriots took a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter. It was their first and only lead of the game.
Gronkowski does a celebration dance in the end zone.
Gronkowski does a celebration dance in the end zone.
New England wide receiver Chris Hogan pulls in a touchdown pass in the third quarter. New England still trailed 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.
New England wide receiver Chris Hogan pulls in a touchdown pass in the third quarter. New England still trailed 29-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Philadelphia running back Corey Clement holds up the football after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The touchdown was held up after a video review, and Philadelphia took a 29-19 lead after the extra point.
Philadelphia running back Corey Clement holds up the football after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The touchdown was held up after a video review, and Philadelphia took a 29-19 lead after the extra point.
Clement falls down after his touchdown grab.
Clement falls down after his touchdown grab.
Brady, left, celebrates with Gronkowski after they linked up for a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. New England moved within three points of Philadelphia, who led 22-12 at halftime.
Brady, left, celebrates with Gronkowski after they linked up for a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. New England moved within three points of Philadelphia, who led 22-12 at halftime.
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show.
Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show. See more photos
Foles is congratulated by his head coach after the quarterback caught a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half. The touchdown came on a 4th-and-goal trick play.
Foles is congratulated by his head coach after the quarterback caught a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half. The touchdown came on a 4th-and-goal trick play.
Foles is mobbed by teammates after his unlikely touchdown catch.
Foles is mobbed by teammates after his unlikely touchdown catch.
New England&#39;s James White celebrates after scoring a 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Eagles still led 15-12 after New England missed the extra point.
New England's James White celebrates after scoring a 28-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Eagles still led 15-12 after New England missed the extra point.
New England wide receiver Danny Amendola is tackled during the second quarter.
New England wide receiver Danny Amendola is tackled during the second quarter.
Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery bobbles a pass that was intercepted by New England&#39;s Duron Harmon, not pictured.
Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery bobbles a pass that was intercepted by New England's Duron Harmon, not pictured.
Philadelphia&#39;s LeGarrette Blount runs for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead.
Philadelphia's LeGarrette Blount runs for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead.
Blount falls into the end zone on his touchdown run. Blount won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last year.
Blount falls into the end zone on his touchdown run. Blount won a Super Bowl with the Patriots last year.
Ertz celebrates a 19-yard catch in the second quarter.
Ertz celebrates a 19-yard catch in the second quarter.
Brady drops a pass during a trick play in the second quarter.
Brady drops a pass during a trick play in the second quarter.
Amendola and Philadelphia&#39;s Patrick Robinson exchange words after a whistle.
Amendola and Philadelphia's Patrick Robinson exchange words after a whistle.
New England wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tackled by Philadelphia&#39;s Rodney McLeod as he tries to hurdle him during the second quarter.
New England wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tackled by Philadelphia's Rodney McLeod as he tries to hurdle him during the second quarter.
Jeffery pulls in a leaping touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Eagles led 9-3 at the end of the first.
Jeffery pulls in a leaping touchdown catch during the first quarter. The Eagles led 9-3 at the end of the first.
An overhead view of Jeffery&#39;s touchdown.
An overhead view of Jeffery's touchdown.
Brady prepares to throw during the first quarter. The five-time Super Bowl winner finished with 505 yards passing.
Brady prepares to throw during the first quarter. The five-time Super Bowl winner finished with 505 yards passing.
Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith celebrates a first-down catch on the opening drive.
Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith celebrates a first-down catch on the opening drive.
New England&#39;s Bill Belichick came into the game with five Super Bowl victories as a head coach. No coach has more.
New England's Bill Belichick came into the game with five Super Bowl victories as a head coach. No coach has more.
Foles passes the ball early in the first quarter.
Foles passes the ball early in the first quarter.
Philadelphia&#39;s Nelson Agholor is tackled on the first drive. The Eagles scored a field goal.
Philadelphia's Nelson Agholor is tackled on the first drive. The Eagles scored a field goal.
Pink sings the National Anthem before the game.
Pink sings the National Anthem before the game.
Leslie Odom Jr. is backed up by children as he sings &quot;America the Beautiful.&quot;
Leslie Odom Jr. is backed up by children as he sings "America the Beautiful."
The Eagles take the field before the game.
The Eagles take the field before the game.
Brady and David Andrews (No. 60) lead the Patriots onto the field.
Brady and David Andrews (No. 60) lead the Patriots onto the field.
An Eagles fan shows his support at the game.
An Eagles fan shows his support at the game.
Basketball star Stephen Curry, left, poses for a photo with Patriots fans.
Basketball star Stephen Curry, left, poses for a photo with Patriots fans.
A fan takes a selfie outside US Bank Stadium before the game. The game is indoors, but outside it is the coldest Super Bowl on record.
A fan takes a selfie outside US Bank Stadium before the game. The game is indoors, but outside it is the coldest Super Bowl on record.
(CNN)The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history on Sunday, but several players have already indicated that they will not participate in the traditional White House visit, citing their opposition to President Donald Trump.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who raised his fist on the field to express solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement, expressed his disapproval of Trump's war against players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest racism.
Trump, who released a statement on Super Bowl Sunday urging players to "proudly stand for the anthem," congratulated the Eagles for their historic win.
"Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!" he tweeted.
    "We read the news just like everyone else," Smith said on Wednesday. "You see Donald Trump tweet something ... We have those conversations in the locker room, just like everyone else does in the workplace. We're very informed about what goes on, and we're trying to continue to educate ourselves."
    "They call it the anthem protest," he added. "We're not protesting the anthem. It's a protest during the anthem. I understand why people are mad, or may be offended when someone takes a knee. My father, when he dies, is going to be buried with an American flag draped around his casket, being that he served in the Army."
    Donald Trump&#39;s unrelenting war with the NFL
    When Trump launched a crusade in September against players who take a knee during the National Anthem to protest racism and NFL owners who allow them, he sparked a wave of new protests on the field.
    Smith and some of his teammates were some of Trump's most outspoken critics.
    Eagles defensive end Chris Long, who skipped the White House visit last year when he played for last year's champs, the New England Patriots, also won't attend.
    "No, I'm not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?" he said during an interview on Pardon My Take Podcast last Sunday.
    Running back LeGarrette Blount, who played for the Patriots last year, also skipped at the time, saying, "I just don't feel welcome into that house. I'm just gonna leave it at that."
    Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who also raised his fist during the National Anthem with Smith, has also been an outspoken critic of the President.