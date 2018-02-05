(CNN) The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history on Sunday, but several players have already indicated that they will not participate in the traditional White House visit, citing their opposition to President Donald Trump.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who also raised his fist during the National Anthem this past season, told CNN on Monday that he intends to skip the White House visit.

"Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending," Jenkins told CNN's "New Day."

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who also raised his fist on the field to express solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement, expressed his disapproval of Trump's war against players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest racism.

Trump, who released a statement on Super Bowl Sunday urging players to "proudly stand for the anthem," congratulated the Eagles for their historic win.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018